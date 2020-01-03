Climate change itself is not the problem that may ultimately destroy the major life support systems of our biosphere. Our greatest existential threats are overpopulation of our species, fragmentation of plant and animal communities into small islands of threatened native biological diversity and the poisoning of millions of species from essential microorganisms to insects, amphibians, birds, reptiles and mammals of which we are a species.
No longer can plants and animals move north or south or up or down in elevation to follow the climate conditions that are essential to their very survival and thus the fabric that maintains a healthy biosphere and its essential life support systems for all species is in great jeopardy.
The human caused destruction of native gene pools due to overexploitation of old growth forests, the plowing of native grasslands, and destruction of our top soils worldwide will ultimately result in internecine warfare, wholesale famines, mass migrations of humans in search of food and shelter and ultimately serious damage to civilization as we know it.
Even if we were able to stop climate change in its tracks, it will not save our planet, and ultimately our species, from unimaginable chaos and tragedy. The destruction of native forest ecosystems worldwide must stop immediately. The wholesale destruction of the Amazon rain forest must be considered far more dangerous to our future than having to deal with the so-called war against terror. The real terrorists that are endangering billions of human lives along with hundreds of billions of the lives of millions of species, are both individual humans but more importantly the devastation caused by corporate greed.
Waste in the military industrial complex should be curtailed and the savings used to protect the world’s native biological resources from mindless exploitation in the name of economic development and corporate profits. Spending billions to send humans to the moon and Mars are a total waste of resources that should be used to explore our own biosphere in order to learn how to protect it from ourselves.
Indeed, climate change per se is a very serious problem, but only because we have so damaged, fragmented, sprawled across and poisoned our biosphere to the point that there may be no turning back unless we act immediately to save and protect what little is left of our unfettered natural world for the net positive benefit of present and future generations of all life forms.
In addition, we should provide family planning support worldwide in order to ethically and positively insure that women are able to plan on having only the number of children that they can support rather than be bred to the point that they are forced to migrate in order to survive.
Therefore, let us continue to fight against human-caused climate change, but more importantly, let us focus on the more serious problems that will be responsible for the decline and fall of the quality of life of all remaining species on our planet. Even as I was writing this, an indeterminate number of species either became extinct or are rushing toward extinction largely caused by the greed and ignorance of our own species.