Regarding Vernon Gray’s July 10 letter, “Accuracy of most climate change models is imperfect:” That’s true, but not in the way he intended.
Climate models have been consistently too optimistic. That’s not because the world’s best climate scientists don’t know what they’re doing, but because, although global temperatures continue to accelerate relentlessly and alarmingly, the climate change events they cause are not linear. They involve many unpredictable feedback loops and abrupt changes that can’t be anticipated.
But one thing we can be sure of: the international scientific community is unanimous in saying we now have only a decade left to cut greenhouse emissions close to zero if we are to have any hope of preventing “catastrophic” climate change, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. These are thousands of the world’s top climate scientists who volunteer for the honor of serving on the IPCC, not “profiteers” or “politicized” scientists.
“Catastrophic” has a very specific meaning in the scientific world. It’s not bandied about lightly. In the case of global warming is means “global economic collapse” followed by “societal collapse,” according to the National Academy of Sciences).
Without massive and swift emissions cuts, the U.S. economy will suffer over $160 trillion in climate disasters (Forbes, April 2019). Just a half-degree increase in global temperatures will cost the United States over $13 trillion, and we’re already locked into at least a 1.5 degree increase, according to the IPCC.
Fortunately, have a plan that can make the emissions cuts we need and it won’t have to cost us anything. The Evergreen Economy Plan, is a new, detailed 38-page version of the Green New Deal’s energy plan. It shows that two-thirds of the funding would come from private investment. The rest of the cost would be more than offset by a $500 billion annual increase in the U.S. gross domestic product.
That’s mainly because rapidly scaling up solar and wind energy would make them “essentially free” by 2030 (Financial Times, August 2018). It would also create 8 million high-wage, local, permanent green jobs, according Stanford University’s solutionsproject.org.
In addition, a clean-energy economy would cut down on the more than 200,000 annual deaths in the United States caused by carbon pollution (according to MIT.edu) and the more than $800 billion it costs us in medical bills every year (according to forbes.com).
The contrast between total and permanent destruction of civilization and a safe, healthy, prosperous future could not be more stark, and it’s the conclusion of the world’s top economists and climate scientists worldwide. The choice is ours: Let’s not be stupid.