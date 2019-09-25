Last year was the 11th year for the Friends of the Poor Walk. We had a wonderful turnout to support this event and were able to help many of our neighbors who are less fortunate than we are.
The money raised went to help men, women and children who were struggling to find the basic necessities for survival. We were able to help, through your generosity, St. Mary’s countians with rent, utilities and, most importantly, food for the table.
The walk is organized and hosted by the members of St. Mary’s County’s St. Vincent de Paul Society. This walk has raised much needed awareness and funds for our poor in the county. All money raised by this walk stays in St. Mary’s County to help those in need of a helping hand.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved with organizing the Friends of the Poor Walk and to invite everyone to please consider coming out on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 9 a.m. at Father Andrew WhiteSchool in Leonardtown, to help raise awareness of the needs of the poor. For registration, go to www.fopwalk.org. Same-day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. There is no registration fee, but walkers are encouraged to collect pledges or to make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
There will be live music, face painting, silent auction, many beautiful baskets to bid on as well as food and beverages. Kona Ice will be on site with shaved-ice treats. MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital will be doing complimentary blood pressure screenings before and after the walk. And please consider bringing a nonperishable food item for the Helping Hands food bank on the day of the walk.
Raising awareness of the poor’s needs is a major objective of this walk. Your support would be much appreciated.