We residents of Southern Maryland are so lucky to have such an outstanding group of very capable people available to us in the event of a medical emergency. I can personally speak for Mechanicsville’s volunteer rescue squad, but I was told that the entire area follows the same protocol and has equally well-trained staff.
Last Wednesday, Oct. 2, I experienced severe chest pains, pains in the arm, unrelenting sweating and weakness. I stubbornly waited about 10 minutes, but felt myself going out of it, so asked my wife to call 911.
We live in Oakville, at the extreme southern end of the Mechanicsville area. The rescue volunteers were here in about six minutes.
I couldn’t really open my eyes or say much, but it sounded like at least six technicians were here. My wife told me that there were two SUVs and one ambulance. They immediately put me on an IV and diagnosed a heart attack. They transmitted all the data to Southern Maryland Hospital Center and contacted the medevac crew. The state police helicopter landed at Baggett Park (about 1½ miles from my house) and was waiting and ready to go when we arrived in the ambulance. I was immediately taken to the hospital, where the staff was ready and performed the procedure to implant two stents. I spent the next two days in ICU but really felt pretty good immediately after the procedure. The entire time, from the time my wife called 911 to the time I was being wheeled into the ICU after the procedure, was less than two hours.
I have nothing but praise for the entire staff from the 911 operator, rescue squad, state police helicopter crew and all the applicable doctors and nurses at the hospital. The care throughout the experience was outstanding.
I am here today and able to write this note because of them. It is comforting to know that we have good hands available when needed for a medical emergency. I thank the good Lord for bringing me here to St. Mary’s County 42 years ago. I am now 81, and have no plans to leave.