Our local LGBTQ community faces discrimination and an uphill battle for acceptance against those who engage in a willful misunderstanding of the facts regarding the recent Drag Queen Story Hour. Unfortunately for our county, the county commissioners are making acceptance even harder by encouraging a vocal minority to preach against the LGBTQ community while trying to use the St. Mary’s County Library system to marginalize LGBTQ people.
The ongoing “controversy” surrounding the story hour should not exist. This event began just like any other: Local community organizations wanted to hold an event in a public place where anyone was welcome. The sponsors required participants to preregister and the event sold out quickly, a sign that our area has a strong, supportive LGBTQ presence.
Sentiment expressed by the commissioners during meetings prior to the event created negative media attention and inspired anti-LGBTQ activists by applying credence to their message. This controversy was amplified by the participation of national anti-LGBTQ activists such as Activist Mommy and Life Site News, whose followers bombarded the library with phone calls. The day of the event a man, who had apparently registered with the sole purpose of causing a scene, was arrested for criminal trespass.
A small group of local anti-LGBTQ activists have been publicly contesting LGBTQ-inclusive events held at the library since 2017. Their website, Creepy Library, was created to stir controversy over an LGBTQ-inclusive sex education class. With the latest event, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) urged the library, and those holding the story hour event, to “stop targeting children.” Commissioner Mike Hewitt (R) urged the library “to be sensitive to your community.”
The message from the commissioners has been that the LGBTQ-inclusive events are not welcome. This is underscored by the actions they took last year at the state level when they attempted to gain authority and exact control over the library board.
“The governing body of each county may establish, and appropriate an amount to support, a county public library system free from political influence” states the Code of Maryland Regulations. The homophobia and political motivation of the commissioners over the last two years is clear. Their actions are intentional and their language is purposefully specific. To purport that an LGBTQ-inclusive event is “targeting” children and encouraging sexualized behavior is patently false, and serves as a blatant call to action for the local anti-LGTBQ group.
Some commissioners claim they receive an overwhelming majority of correspondence expressing opinions against holding LGBTQ-inclusive events. But a vocal minority does not speak for all of St. Mary’s County, nor should their objections be allowed to affect programming held at the library. There are just as many members of our community who are vociferously supportive of the LGBTQ population and inclusive programming at the library.
We will continue to speak up to spread awareness and understanding. It is vital to draw attention to the BOCC, who are condoning and supporting the marginalization of the local LGBTQ community based on false information from a small group of anti-LGBTQ activists. The LGBTQ community is being targeted and criminalized, which is the foundation at the heart of these “controversies.” We cannot stay silent while the civil rights of the local LGBTQ community are violated due to fear, misinformation or political motivation.