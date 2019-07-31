Leonardtown, MD (20650)

Today

Thunderstorms with locally heavy downpours. A few storms may be severe. High 88F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%.