I would like to thank James P. Cusick Sr. for his Oct. 25 letter in The Enterprise where he expressed his opinion that “the county commissioners may have overjumped the requirement of protocol” when they removed over $2,400 from the budget of the St. Mary’s County Library in July.
Mr. Cusick is correct in this assertion. While the remainder of his letter is questionable in its argument, we cannot dispute the fact that the action taken by the county commissioners to penalize the library’s budget was wrong.
During the Oct. 8 commissioners’ public forum, at least a dozen members of the community vocally, and fervently, supported returning the funds to the library. As a reminder, over $2,400 was removed from the budget after a drag queen story hour was held in a public meeting room at the library on June 23. We must also not forget that these public meeting rooms are available to any group in the community to hold any event.
Three county commissioner meetings have subsequently been held since the public forum, all of which have passed without even a mention of the library budget. Commissioner Mike Hewitt’s (R) motion, which was intended to return the funds stripped from the library’s budget, has never been reintroduced since it was tabled back in August during its initial proposal. It is blatantly clear that the county commissioners will not return the funds despite public support for them to do so.
This begs the question: If the commissioners can so brazenly ignore repeated requests for discussion of this matter, and if they can completely disregard the will of the public to see these funds returned to the library, what other detrimental decisions will they make? I’ve written before that this removal of funds sets a dangerous precedent and, indeed, the actions of the commissioners since continues to build upon that same idea.
I implore the commissioners to return these funds. I, and many others in the local community, will continue to follow this matter and take note of the lack of leadership, action and the morally and constitutionally questionable decisions made by the commissioners.
At this point, their decision not to act seems entirely ego based. This is not admitting a wrong. Rather, it is correcting and learning from a mistake.