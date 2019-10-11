The county commissioners held a public forum Tuesday night, a chance for the public to speak their mind about the topic of their choice. This is an important part of the decision making process, as stated by the board during the event, despite the fact that several commissioners looked not thrilled to be in attendance.
I am encouraged to report that many people showed up to speak about the ongoing dispute regarding the removal of funds from the budget of the St. Mary’s County Library. This was done, according to the commissioners, because of the costs associated with the increased police presence required at a June 23 drag queen story hour event for kids.
It’s worth noting that the police increased the number of officers present because they felt the response from a small but vocal religious group bolstered by supportive comments from the commissioners to the event necessitated the reaction.
Despite the recent findings of the Maryland Attorney’s General Office which were released in a letter from Deputy Attorney General Kathryn Rowe, the board does not seem to be moving in the direction of returning the money.
This is an egregiously irresponsible decision. However, I am not surprised given the disinterest shown at last night’s public forum.
At the start of the forum, in an unusual move, Commissioner Eric Colvin (R) made an opening statement where he attempted to reframe and downplay the decision by the commissioners to remove over $2,400 from the library’s budget. Throughout the forum, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) looked exasperated and overall disinterested in hearing from the public, especially about the library. Commissioner John O’Connor (R) was spotted repeatedly using his laptop, typing, reading and not actually listening to the speakers. While I don’t doubt the ability of Mr. O’Connor to walk and chew gum at the same time, I have to question the optics of his decision to openly engage in another activity while he was supposed to be hearing comments from his constituents.
Nevertheless, the ball is now in the commissioners’ court. It is up to them to rectify the wrong perpetrated upon the library which was an effort to penalize them for their decision making process.
The library board was only following established policy for who is permitted to use their meeting spaces.
They cannot silence or curtail free speech and, as Ms. Rowe states in her letter, the removal of funds by the BOCC is a constitutionally questionable decision. Now is the time for the commissioners to focus their energy on more important matters rather than trying to control the library.