Harrumph, harangue, humbug.
That sums up Mr. Benjamin Hance’s Jan. 17 letter headlined “Solar energy facilities could offer another option for our farmers.” Mr. Hance’s letter was his response to my earlier letter concerning the potential to lose acres of prime and productive farmland in our county to solar generating facilities.
Mr. Hance suggested that when farmland is converted to solar facilities, the land under the solar panels may still be used to establish pollinator habitat or as grazing land for sheep and goats. My response to that is, maybe. One would still have to control noxious weeds, keep the soil healthy, and manage parasites if the land were used as pasture for livestock, which would be difficult to accomplish working beneath solar panels. One must also consider that the transfer of land from agricultural use may also result in additional tax liability, greater insurance requirements, personal injury and liability issues, potential future environmental mitigation, the inability to transfer lands into other uses and other public policy issues. Once the farmland is planted with steel and photovoltaic cells, it will never become available again for production of food and fiber.
Unfortunately, Mr. Hance missed the crucial point of my letter, which was that St. Mary’s County government is woefully unprepared to address the siting of commercial-scale solar facilities in our county. The zoning ordinance is silent on solar power-generating facilities, so there’s not much guidance in the ordinance for the board of appeals on where these facilities would be permitted or how they would be established. We don’t have public policy on critical issues that pertain to siting solar generating facilities in our county. For example, what percentage of farmland are we willing to sacrifice for solar power? How does solar fit into the comprehensive plan? Should solar be permitted in priority preservation areas or directed elsewhere? Can solar facilities be located on farmland already enrolled in a land preservation program or on land that is in the Chesapeake Bay critical area?
Fortunately, Commissioner Todd Morgan (R) has called for the formation of a local task force to address these and other issues surrounding solar generating facilities in our county. Commissioner Morgan has correctly pointed out that the Maryland Public Service Commission has the authority to override any zoning that a county might enact that would restrict solar projects. Gov. Larry Hogan (R) is aware of this problem. In August 2019, he established the Governor’s Task Force on Renewable Energy and Siting to encourage the responsible siting of clean and renewable energy projects in Maryland. The task force was also charged with reviewing the power of the PSC to ascertain ways to return more authority over solar facilities to local jurisdictions. A final report is expected by August 2020.
St. Mary’s County government and its citizens should not wait on the governor’s task force final report, nor be deterred by the PSC’s power to address local solar issues. The commissioners should seriously consider enacting a temporary moratorium on solar to give the local task force time to develop a considered approach to this issue, and to develop local policies and procedures for siting, managing and regulating commercial solar facilities in the county.
I support clean and renewable energy capabilities, but there must be a balance that safeguards our local heritage, economy, environment and farmland. Commissioner Morgan is on the right track, and I call on the other commissioners to support formation of the local task force.