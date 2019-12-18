What kind of message did the county commissioners send to our deputies when they voted against the pay parity proposal?
Now, some of them made good points. A lot of money is spent on training these deputies, and then they leave for more money.
We have very high standards in hiring, so we don’t just hire anybody off the streets. But we don’t value them enough to pay them the same as other jurisdictions.
Some of the commissioners were trying to pit the school teachers, the county workers and the deputies against each other for tax dollars. That’s the same argument I heard from them several years ago when the sheriff tried to get a new jail and the commissioners blew it big time, which ended up costing our county lots of money from the state.
I am an EMS provider in this county, and I work with the deputies on a weekly basis. I know of the high-quality services they provide. I’ve also worked with Sheriff Tim Cameron (R) ever since he’s been in office, and I’ve seen him fight to get his people the dollars that they need.
I hear the argument from the commissioners that they don’t want to raise taxes, and yet, they are willing to give tax breaks to bring businesses to the county. This has been proven by many studies not to work. It has just been a giveaway, and does not bring any revenue into the local government. It’s a drain on our resources.
If taxes must be raised a small amount to retain high-quality individuals to protect us, then it is up to the county commissioners to explain and educate the community as to why this is so important.
I’d rather see the county commissioners lead the parade, instead of just showing up.