U.S. Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas once wrote: “Restriction of free thought and free speech is the most dangerous of all subversions. It is the one un-American act that could most easily defeat us.”
Libraries have long stood as venues for the free exchange of ideas and as gateways to knowledge in a community through the books on their shelves, the computers on their tables, and the rooms in their buildings that citizens may use for meetings. In St. Mary’s County, much of the community has been talking about the county commissioners’ attempt to restrict free speech at a library because one segment of people is looking behind the shield of the First Amendment and into the content of speech. In response, the actions of the board to prohibit controversial meetings at the library shade free speech into darkness and are clearly unconstitutional.
In June, a room at the Lexington Park library was utilized under the library policy of a first-come, first-served, rental basis for a “drag queen story hour.” The written library policy of allowing groups to meet properly extends to all groups, regardless of beliefs or affiliations. In this particular case, the meeting attracted protesters, one of whom was arrested by the sheriff’s office. Although the library did not request it, the sheriff rightfully deployed some of his deputies to ensure that the group could meet peacefully. And although the sheriff did not request it, in a blatant and unconstitutional attempt to restrict freedom of speech, members of the board of commissioners are determined to hold on to $2,439.48 in funding from the library budget to cover the costs of the sheriff’s office simply doing its job to protect the peace.
The fundamental principle underscoring the First Amendment freedoms of speech and assembly is that the government cannot restrict the expression of an idea simply because society finds the idea itself offensive or disagreeable. The pressure exerted by the commissioners to avoid controversial events at a public institution such as a public library based on its dislike of the viewpoints expressed at that event defies the U.S. Constitution and Maryland law. That is, charging the library for security by stripping its budget because of a perception that certain speech at the library would likely engender hostile reactions is a back-door affront to the Constitution. Protected by that same Constitution, nobody can force the board to attend or embrace drag queen story hours, Ku Klux Klan marches or documentaries on creationism.
St. Mary’s was first county, founded in 1637. It should remain the beacon and bastion of cultural exchange and freedom of speech.