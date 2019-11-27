The 12th annual Friends of the Poor Walk was held Sept. 28. Thanks to your help and generous support, the walk raised over $17,000 for the St. Vincent de Paul Societies in St. Mary’s County. The money raised stays in the local St. Vincent de Paul conferences to be used for direct and immediate aid to those in need.
We would like to thank the following individuals and business for their support:
Gold sponsors were St. Mary’s Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Parran’s Flooring Center, 84 Lumber, Chick-fil-A, Parlett Affiliated Companies LLC, Martin’s Auto Tech, William J. Fitzgerald, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery & Screen Printing, Leonardtown Knights of Columbus, Town Cleaners, Toyota of Southern Maryland, Bruster’s Real Ice Cream, Printing Press, Dr. Joyce Neal, Chaney Enterprises, SMECO and Shadow Objects.
Silver sponsors were St. Mary’s Dental; Dugan, McKissick and Longmore; College of Southern Maryland; and in loving memory of Gregory T. and Marilyn C. Ridgell.
Bronze sponsors were Patuxent Dental, International Beverage & Deli, Hollywood Lions Club, Eagle Systems Inc., Mid-Atlantic Skin, Del. Matt Morgan (R-St. Mary’s), David’s Flowers, Knights of Columbus Immaculate Conception Council 8159, Anne and Ernie Bell, Wathen’s Electric, JP Wathen’s Plumbing, Richardson Financial Services, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Matthew and Margaret Menard and Burch Oil Company.
Donations came from Auman Automotive, Rose Miller, Dunkin Donuts, Mechanicsville Building Supply, JS Enterprises of MD, Firehouse Subs, Dyson Building Center, AAMCO of Lexington Park, Dorsey Law Firm, IC Angels Ladies Auxiliary and Metro Restaurant & Janitorial Supplies.
Door prizes were donated by Heavenly Presents, Frances Dicus, Hong Kong Buffet, Peggy Gray, Leonardtown Old Towne Pub, Ledo Pizza, Good Earth Natural Foods, Barbara Brown, Salsa’s Mexican Café, Foxy Fish, All About Beads and Games, Trish Lea of Century 21 New Millennium, Gatton’s Barber Shop, Ye Olde Town Café, IHOP, Leonardtown Grille, Gloria Ramos and Betty Lou Martin.
Silent auction baskets were donated by: Blair’s Jewelry and Gifts, Kevin’s Corner Café, Southern Maryland Statuary, Starbucks, Halo Hair Care Studio, G&H Jewelers, Kathy and Tim Miller, Ladies of Charity, St. Aloysius Church, Sue Johnson, Parish Pastoral Council, St. Aloysius Church, Joan Goyco, Tidewater Pharmacy, House of Paws, Salon D and Teresa Andrasik.
We would like to acknowledge and thank the following individuals: Jimmy Dicus, Jamie Thomas and Kevin Cain for their help and support every year. Thank you to Father Andrew White School and the Rev. David Beaubien for allowing us to hold the walk at the school. Thank you to Emily Belanger for organizing a fabulous brunch, and to the Ladies of Charity at St. Aloysius Church for serving. Thank you to Mickey Ramos, Darren Reeder, Rex Combs, Dennis Logan and Dee Combs for providing the music. Thank you to the Leonardtown Volunteer Rescue Squad for being there in an event of an emergency and to Health Connections from MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. Thanks to the Young Marines of Southern Maryland and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office. Thanks to Walter Johnson, Gloria Ramos, Peggy and Matt Menard, Vicki and John Wenke, Kathy and Tim Miller, Ellen Johnson, Karen O’Connor, Rose Miller, Saraha Norris, Mike and Phyllis McCauley and Scott Belanger for their help.
Thanks to Ernie Bell who arranged to have the Old Jail Museum on Courthouse Drive open for walkers to visit.
Thank you to all of our event-day volunteers. You all are so courteous and professional and truly appreciated. Thank you to all the walkers who participated. Our event is successful because of the amount of caring people who come out and support the walk. You are making a difference in the lives of many.