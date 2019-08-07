On behalf of the Cedar Point Ladies Golf Association, I wish to acknowledge the many businesses and organizations that sponsored this year’s Women’s Military Dependent Golf Tournament with their generous contributions.
Their support for these women from across the nation ensured a most successful and enjoyable four-day event (July 25 to 28) held for the first time in 58 years at the Cedar Point Golf Course at Naval Air Station Patuxent River.
In addition to the prizes and awards for the women dependents of all five branches of the military in eight flights, a generous donation was given to the Fisher House Foundation.
We want to express our sincere gratitude and immense appreciation to the following sponsors:
• Champion level: Warren Brooks, financial adviser
• Support level: Christine Wray and John Felicitas, NSI, Witt’s End, Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative and The Enterprise
• Patron level: Holiday Inn Solomons Conference Center & Marina, Kevin Murphy (Merrill Lynch), Patuxent River Officers Spouses Club, Joe and Mercy Aguinaldo, Philip and Judith Christie, Col. James H. Kerlich (retired), Gerry and Melba McGloin, Filomena Guerzon Florendo, Edward Tucker, AFBA, Taylor Gas Co., Salsa’s Mexican Cafe, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Breton Veterinary Hospital, Cedar Point Federal Credit Union, AMEWAS, Chesapeake Custom Embroidery and Screen Printing, 2 Circle Consulting Inc., Lowe’s, Breton Bay Golf Club, Patuxent Dental, Staples, Compliance Corp., J.F. Taylor Inc., Nena’s Oriental Market and Carryout, American Contract Bridge League, Sabre Systems Inc., Walmart, Amelex and Firehouse Subs
Other donors included Blair’s Jewelry and Gifts, Pax River Alehouse, Bookkeeping by Blanche, CVS Pharmacy, Golden Brush, Rick’s Jewelers, John and Gaudie Regan, Mission BBQ, Bed Bath & Beyond, Bollywood Masala, Thai Inter Restaurant, Dori Flaherty, Geno Rothback, Dan Nam, Port of Leonardtown Winery and Jiffy Lube
I would also like to thank the other committee members for their tireless, enthusiastic efforts in planning and organizing this most prestigious event: Kimbra Benson, Pricilla Cruz, Thelma Martinez, Nicki Gonzalez, Nancy Favor, Pat Schroeder, Mihui Slawson and Kim Silvernagel.