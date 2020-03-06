St. Mary’s County’s NAACP chapter, in partnership with St. Mary’s public schools, sponsored the eighth annual Southern Maryland Spring College and Career Fair on Jan. 24 as a kickoff to honor African American History Month. Historically Black Colleges and Universities, local colleges/universities, career Information and youth and family support services were featured.
Special thanks to these financial sponsors, supporters and volunteers for another successful fair.
Level 1: Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative and the Rotary Club of Lexington Park; Level 2: Chaney Enterprises; Level 3: Southern Maryland Chain Chapter, The Links Inc. and Nu Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.
Supporters and volunteers included the College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, Travelers Masonic Lodge # 4, Tau Lambda Chapter of Omega Psi Phi, Southern Maryland Pan Hellenic Council, SMCPS staff and the Teacher Academy of Maryland students, University of Maryland Systems at Southern Maryland, The Cut Catering, Habits of the Heart LLC Printing, AMC Theaters and all NAACP and community volunteers.
Local participants were the College of Southern Maryland, St. Mary’s College of Maryland, University System of Maryland at Southern Maryland, partnered with Bowie State University, Florida Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, Salisbury University, Towson University, University of Maryland College Park, University of Maryland University College and Webster University.
Historically Black Colleges and Universities included Bowie State University, Converse College, Coppin State University, Cheyney University of Pennsylvania, Hampton State University, Howard University, Kentucky State University, Lincoln University, Morgan State University, Norfolk State University, North Carolina A&T, Southern University and A&M College, Saint Augustine University, Talladega College, Tennessee State University, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State University and Voorhees College.
Career participants included the Army, Marines, Navy, Merchant Marine Academy, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Charles County Sheriff’s Office, MDTA police and SMECO. Finance and scholarship sponsors were Wells Fargo, Keeping Students on Track, College Access Program/BECA, LOTT Enterprises and Economic Development.
Youth and family support came from the St. Mary’s County Library, Minority Outreach Coalition, YMCA Community/Youth Center, St. Mary’s County Board of Elections, Job Corps and Walden-The Cove. Accolades also go to Adrianne Dillahunt, equity assurance coordinator for the county schools and chair of the fair.
Approximately 400 students from throughout Southern Maryland attended the fair.
We appreciate the “community unity” that made this event a great success.