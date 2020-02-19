I was grateful for Mike Thompson’s Dec. 4 letter headlined “One could argue that without free will and choice neither good nor evil would exist.”
And yet it does, and right from the beginning, when Adam with Eve’s help makes the choice to eat the apple.
Genesis 2:16 says, “And the Lord God commanded the man: “you may eat freely of every tree of the garden, but of the tree of the knowledge of good and evil you shall not eat.”
You could argue here, that God loaded the dice with that first don’t, since we have since learned, that it is helpful for the young parent to tell the child to walk on the wet pavement rather than saying “don’t run.” The latter would drive the unintended action, thus subverting the first: “You may eat freely … but … “
The penalty? Banishment from the Garden of Eden to the wild and woolly world, where temptations and suffering abound, pending the choices we make to embrace them or turn and search for the way back home. But what are the motivating indicators to do just that?
When I was 8 or 9 years old, picking huckleberries in the Poconos with my older sister, I looked down from that mountain at the Wyoming valley below and asked myself in wonder, “how could this come to be? From where or from who did it come to be?”
As I write this I am away from home, sitting on a balcony overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, hearing and feeling its pulse and immense power accented by a gorgeous sunrise, sending a revelry call to all asunder. For in that search, like that of the cartoon character: “We have found the enemy, and he is us.”
So, I must join Mike Thompson in encouraging another letter writer, T.J. Foster, to continue the search. I have found helpful a two-volume series titled “A Search for God” published by Association for Research and Enlightenment Inc., and “Secrets of the Light” by Dannion Brinkley. In that second book, Brinkley describes his experience after being hit by lightning at age 25. He experienced two more “near- death” experiences in the years that followed, which amplified and augmented the first experience.
Interestingly, he found that there was no mechanism in the afterlife for the discernment of good and evil. What he did find was to be totally enveloped in a sea of love. And God is love.