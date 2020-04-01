I’d like to congratulate Vernon Gray on 500 words of paranoia and (with due respect to COVID-19) breathtaking ignorance displayed in his letter to the editor of March 25.
In a series of paragraphs worthy of Sen. Eugene McCarthy — he who saw a communist behind every bush — Mr. Gray suggests the virus may be a Chinese plot to deny Trump reelection. I’m sure the Italians, the Spanish, the British and the myriad other nations dealing with this pandemic would have opted out of this cabal had they been offered the chance. Presumably in Mr. Gray’s view, they are merely collateral damage.
When it comes to the measures being taken in this country to combat the virus, Mr. Gray decries the actions of “politicians and bureaucrats who use the ‘worst-case scenario’ to rationalize their actions.” He neglects to mention that these actions are being taken, not on a whim, but on the advice of medical professionals, some of whom have made careers out of studying pandemics — or epidemics, to use his preferred term — and whose mission and responsibility it is to save lives. While all of them could be in league with the Chinese to deny Trump another term, I’m inclined to doubt it.
His common sense solution is to “target infected, exposed and vulnerable people.” Common sense should also tell Mr. Gray that if this were an effective approach, this is what we’d be doing. Does he think we’re pulling ourselves through this knothole for fun? He either doesn’t know or chooses to ignore that people who are infected by the virus can transmit it to others before they ever show symptoms. This being the case, his approach guarantees a geometric progression of infection and many needless deaths.
And that just might affect Trump’s reelection prospects.