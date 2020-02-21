It has been suggested that the coronavirus could have an incubation period as high as 24 days.
The current numbers as of Wednesday have more than 2,000 dead and more than 75,000 infected in 30 countries worldwide, according to www.worldometers.info. Here’s what is being missed here. Despite what people might think, China has a modern health care system. That’s why the death rate, assuming they are being somewhat honest, is so relatively low.
However, also consider the mortality rate has to be wrong in the beginning of an outbreak, because we only notice the virus secondary to the most extreme cases. People could have been walking around with it for weeks before it was known, and other deaths may incorrectly not have been attributed to the virus.
My point is when the coronavirus makes its way to, say, India or parts of Africa, where there are less-modern health care systems, things might change.
Until last week, Africa only had two labs even capable of detecting the virus, and valuable diagnosis time will certainly be lost within a system that’s set up to treat and care for blood diseases like HIV or Ebola. It’s not that Africans don’t get the flu, it’s just not mostly a climate conducive to seasonal bugs, and not a priority within an already very strained health system.
We can already expect to see way higher death rates, especially considering the virus is airborne.
The real issue is that having a 24-day incubation period not only increases the likelihood that it spreads or has been spreading, but also provides a very lengthy period under which the virus can mutate, causing another whole host of issues.
This virus will spread quickly through densely populated, impoverished areas with limited medical resources. It will also highlight the ongoing issue of colonialism within the world health care system. Richer countries throw out money to poor countries during pandemics, but they never leave any infrastructure or resources in the wake of emergencies. As a result, those nations never arrive to a legitimate health care network.
America contributes a lot to foreign aid, but the story here at home isn’t that great. I encourage you to look up our mortality rates within the health care system as compared to other countries.
The long and the short of it is that wealth here has a significant impact on health outcomes, and the rest of the industrialized world enjoys better and cheaper services.
I don’t think we’re on the cusp of a new plague. I’m just saying that paid medical leave, universal health care and food subsidies that promote healthy diets are expenses that we need to start accepting as worldwide necessities.
Regardless of your party affiliation or socioeconomic status, if you like being able to purchase cheap goods from China at the expense of the environment, worker exploitation and your own privacy, the very least you can do is support taxing the rich people and corporations that make money off the idiocy of the modern society we enjoy. There are people who will profit from our suffering, and I guarantee you their death rate won’t be the same as ours.