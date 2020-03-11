We, the citizens of St. Mary’s County, represented by the elected board of education, are being wrongfully sued in U.S. District Court for compensatory and punitive damages arising from the murder of a student in March 2018 at Great Mills High School.
Specifically, the plaintiffs allege that (1) GMHS had a special relationship and duty to exercise ordinary and reasonable care to protect the victim; (2) GMHS breached that duty by negligence and deliberate indifference to a known or foreseeable danger; (3) the breach was the proximate cause of harm to the victim; and, (4) the plaintiffs suffered damages.
The purported “facts” in the lawsuit are based in part “upon information and belief,” a legal phrase indicating what the plaintiffs have been told and believe — not firsthand knowledge. Assertions of what GMHS supposedly “knew or should have known” of the underlying facts is legalese alleging objective and subjective acts of omission and commission.
Prior to the one-year deadline after the crime, the plaintiffs served written notice of a tort claim to the state and county in February 2019. Why, in January 2020, did they file in federal court? Doing so circumvents the $400,000 maximum liability of a board of education under MD Cts & Jud Pro Code § 5-518. The plaintiffs write, “The damages sought are in excess of the required jurisdictional amount.” To seek greater compensation, the plaintiffs allege 14th Amendment substantive due process violations in order to convert a state tort claim into federal subject matter jurisdiction and causes of action.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that the due process clause of the 14th Amendment does not create a constitutional duty to protect a person from harm by third parties, except when a special relationship exists, such as in a custodial setting. Federal circuit courts have ruled that (1) compulsory school attendance laws do not create an affirmative constitutional duty for school officials to protect students from private harm while attending school; (2) public schools do not have a special relationship with students in this legal context; and (3) deliberate indifference is insufficient to constitute a due process violation in a non-custodial setting. Therefore, on its face, the lawsuit appears moot in a federal court.
Awareness of mass school shootings is not to all intents and purposes relevant to an act of domestic violence stemming from a “romantic relationship,” acknowledged by the plaintiffs, between the victim and the assailant. Enhancements of the physical security at GMHS are not a tacit admission of prior negligence or indifference. GMHS did not create or expose the victim to danger that would not have otherwise existed.
The event that befell the victim and the plaintiffs is tragic. However, in my opinion, the people of St. Mary’s County and their representatives should not be held liable for a third-party crime at GMHS, and neither should lawful firearms owners be made a political scapegoat by the plaintiffs.