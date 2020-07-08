We are all now aware how quickly infectious diseases can spread around the world. In light of COVID-19, we can better see that infectious disease killers continue to be an enormous burden on the world’s population. The largest of these infectious killers is tuberculosis, an airborne disease which kills 1.5 million people a year, and is particularly devastating to people in lower-income countries.
The TB advocacy community is calling for a significant increase, to $400 million, for the U.S. Agency for International Development’s Tuberculosis program in congressional foreign aid appropriations for the 2021 fiscal year.
Similar to COVID-19, TB spreads through contact in close quarters and can be fatal. Unlike COVID-19, however, 94% of TB cases can be cured with generic drugs costing about $40 for a complete course of treatment. Without treatment, approximately 70% of people with TB will die. So far this year, TB has killed more people worldwide than COVID-19. The lack of sufficient funding for high-quality TB programs — and the diversion of TB health care providers and diagnostic resources to fight COVID-19 — have resulted in hundreds of thousands of deaths and has exacerbated the spread of drug-resistant forms of the disease, which are much more difficult and expensive to treat.
The COVID-19 crisis has amplified the ongoing TB epidemic. A model projection conducted by the Stop TB Partnership found that a two-month lockdown followed by a two-month “recovery period” would lead to a global excess of 1.8 million tuberculosis cases. Although COVID-19 precautions may be temporary, they will have lasting effects on tuberculosis patients. They are less likely to leave their homes to get medication or seek medical care due to lockdowns, both of which will negatively impact health prospects. Our priorities during the pandemic must expand to include seriously addressing TB as the number one infectious disease killer of adults worldwide.
Congressional appropriations subcommittees for foreign aid have shown strong bipartisan support for global health, providing significant funding for programs fighting HIV/AIDS and malaria, for example. The U.S. is committed to global health, but TB is by far the most underfunded of our major disease programs even though it now kills more people than HIV/AIDS and malaria combined.
This is not a suggestion to defund HIV or malaria programs, which have been very successful at saving lives, but there should be a proportionate emphasis on TB funding. To address these issues, the TB Roundtable asks for $400 million in regular appropriations for the USAID’s TB program in 2021. Additionally, $200 million has been asked for USAID TB in the next COVID-19 stimulus bill to mitigate the immediate side-effects of the pandemic on TB care. We call on Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) as a member of the subcommittee that funds foreign aid to support these proposals in upcoming foreign aid appropriations.