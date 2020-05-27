The College of Southern Maryland is open.
As our community adapts to the changes brought on by the pandemic, CSM is here. Our campuses may be shuttered right now, but the college has never stopped
One example is CSM’s 61st spring commencement scheduled for this Friday, May 29. All are invited to celebrate as our students receive 462 degrees and 214 certificates in a virtual, online ceremony shared on CSM’s Facebook page.
CSM has been a leader in distance education for 20 years, and faculty were prepared for the March shift to online learning. Our commitment to high quality and affordable student learning has never wavered, and as our region moves through the COVID-19 pandemic, we will continue adapting to the needs of our learners.
The plan for fall classes allows us to adapt to shifting community health conditions. Most credit classes will be offered through distance formats: either synchronous or asynchronous formats.
Synchronous classes, taught in real time technology, are scheduled for specific times and days. These classes also will carry a campus location, so that in the event conditions are safe for on-campus instruction, synchronous real time technology classes can make that shift.
Asynchronous are our traditional, completely web-based courses.
CSM is Southern Maryland’s pipeline for essential workers. In all, 80% of front-line workers and 57% of nurses nationally started at community colleges. Those essential programs often require hands-on learning experiences, and the college is ready to provide that learning in an appropriately sanitized and distanced environment.
Our commitment to our regional workforce continues through the COVID-19 pandemic and into the future.
CSM also recognizes the financial hardships many people in our region are experiencing, and has waived fees for online classes and will not increase tuition for the 2020-2021 academic year. CSM is your regional college, and we are here for you.