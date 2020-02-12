The year 2020 marks the anniversary of three momentous events in voting history.
On Feb, 3, 1870, the 15th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving African American men the right to vote.
On Feb. 14, 1920, the League of Women Voters was founded.
On Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, giving women the right to vote.
The League of Women Voters was founded in 1920 as a “mighty political experiment” by the foremothers of the suffragist movement at the National Woman Suffrage Association with the goal of helping the 20 million women who were granted the vote by the 19th Amendment understand and carry out their new responsibility as voters.
With the success of this effort and the tireless efforts over the last 100 years to strengthen and uphold its mission to empower voters and defend democracy, the league has become a trusted, nonpartisan grassroots organization.
The league has consistently been noted for its nonpartisan election information, including sponsorship of candidate forums and information on state and local ballot issues as well as its commitment to register, educate and mobilize voters.
For the 2018 local elections, the St. Mary’s County League of Women Voters partnered with the St. Mary’s County branch of the NAACP and the Lexington Park library to bring candidate forums for both the primary and general elections to the citizens of St. Mary’s County. These were standing-room-only events and were also broadcast on county government’s YouTube channel. In addition, we endeavor to hold voter registration events on a regular basis, including at our high schools.
We believe that active and engaged citizens, regardless of gender, ethnicity or political affiliation are the hallmark of democracy.
Here are important dates to remember regarding the 2020 elections in St. Mary’s County:
• Thursday, April 16, to Thursday, April 23: early voting for the primary election
• Tuesday, April 28: primary election
• Thursday, Oct. 22, to Thursday, Oct. 29: early voting for the general election
• Tuesday, Nov. 3: general election
We urge all eligible citizens to exercise your right to vote. Remember a mere 150 years ago the right to vote was restricted to white males. Through hard-fought efforts African American men (150 years ago) and women (100 years ago) finally won that same right. Please do not take it for granted. If you are not registered to vote, then please register. And congratulations to the League of Women Voters on its 100th anniversary.