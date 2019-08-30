A theft occurred recently that distressed me. A local liquor store’s large front window was broken to steal cigarettes. Nothing else was taken. I guess vending machines dispensing smoking products are no longer convenient petty theft sources.
Still, I cannot understand why anyone would risk a serious amount of time incarcerated to steal cigarettes. The excuse, “I was out of cigarettes and needed a smoke” won’t hold up in court. Why risk it?
The fact is a need to smoke is an addiction, which a person can overcome. I am proof. At 14, I often snitched a couple of my mom’s Tareytons. At 16, I was lighting Mom’s cigarettes to pass them to her while she drove. After high school, I smoked my own Camels. At 19, the Selective Service draft board caused me to join the Navy.
For my 28-year military career, I smoked, tried to quit, and started again several times. Each time I restarted, I smoked more than I had before. By the end of my naval career, I was going through a pack and a half or more a day costing me $15 to $20 per carton depending on where I purchased my cigarettes.
After I retired from the Navy and joined the civilian workforce, I spent break time at work pressed against the building in the rain, trying to keep my smokes dry while grabbing few puffs before snubbing my butts to get back to work. All the while cigarette taxes went up. I was spending $35 a carton — that was $3.50 a pack back then.
On my 60th birthday, I stopped smoking. Cold turkey. As I said above, I had tried to stop smoking several times, using many different ways. I tried gums, pills, adhesive strips, group help. Nothing worked.
But while viewing a television documentary about disabled veterans, I suddenly knew why I had failed.
It came to light while I was watching the veterans struggle to walk using a new prosthesis with the parallel bars holding them up for the first few steps. They were being encouraged to try a step without holding the bars. The veterans could sit back down in the wheelchair if they wanted to or they could take the steps without the bars.
During the interview with a successful walker, she said, “I want to walk. I don’t want to sit down the rest of my life.”
In my mind, I heard the words “you gotta want ta” that my sister uttered years before. She was talking on the phone with a fellow AA member. At the time, my sister was 20 years sober and drug free.
My failure to quit smoking was caused by not having both my mind and my desires on the same page. I desired to have something make it easier to quit smoking and if I was on the crutch, my mind did not have to work at quitting.
I took the package of cigarettes from my shirt pocket, threw them in the trash can, put the carton holding the remaining few packs on the floor of the garage (the only place at home where I smoked) and stomped it before it also got trashed.
The next couple days, it was hard to stay on course. I had to think: “Do I want to quit?” Each time I had to answer “yes.”
I took the first step without the parallel bars. I did not have to break a storefront window to get my next puff because I did not want to. My smoking days are 12 years behind me.