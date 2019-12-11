My usual reading of the county news continually reaffirms my belief that planning, zoning and commissioners are useless in any type of planning, zoning and controlling development in our county.
Planning and zoning couldn’t plan or zone its way out of a paper bag, and the commissioners continue to bow down to the developers, and the county continues to became a mess. Just drive the distance from Hollywood to Lexington Park. At the current rate of building, Hollywood, California and Lexington Park will be one big city block stuffed to the brim with buildings, one building on top of another. Every square inch of land will be developed.
Why? Housing developments and taxes go up faster than infrastructure development. And it all comes down to money in the developers’ pockets, due to the county always letting developers have their way.
Why go to meetings when the commissioners could care less what the people want? I learned this many, many years ago. We the people don’t count. Anyone can do a study or take a poll, and the results will always be measured to fit whoever is taking it wants. Due to social media and smart phones, people don’t talk to each other as it is, so why have a community center or YMCA? Let the housing developments put in their own centers. Texting has become the new voice.
So sad. Drugs, violence, accidents, death and just plain being mean is all I read in the paper and online. Until this county can take care of what we have, we don’t need anymore development. If individuals want the city comforts, then drive to the city. It’s OK. And when you are done, come home to the county and enjoy the county atmosphere. Washington and Alexandria are not that far away — and if the county had a proper transportation system in place, the trip would be a little easier. And by the way, easier is not adding another lane to an already screwed-up highway.
I love my county and there are many things to do here. Enjoy what we have, and please don’t make us another Waldorf.