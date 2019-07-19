As I finished watching the recent two-night spectacle of the Democratic presidential candidate debates, one thing became blatantly clear to me: The progressive left seems to believe the electorate has the mental maturity of second-graders.
If I were to poll a classroom full of second-graders and ask whether they’d like fruits and vegetables or ice cream for lunch, I’m certain they’d vote overwhelmingly for ice cream. If asked whether they’d prefer study sessions and homework or recess, I’m certain they’d vote overwhelmingly for recess.
Democrats appear to be promising “ice cream” and “recess” and they’re relying on you to vote overwhelmingly for this.
But you’d have to be a second-grader not to understand how an unhealthy diet and no education would doom your future well-being, regardless of any immediate benefit or gratification you might enjoy.
The 2020 primary elections are still nine months away. I hope you’ll be using that time to educate yourself so that when April 28 rolls around, you won’t be a second-grader voting overwhelmingly for ice cream and recess.