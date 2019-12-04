St. Mary’s County Commissioner Eric Colvin’s (R) Nov. 29 letter headlined “For commissioners, it is always important to see the big picture” only serves to prove that he, and perhaps the others, are lacking a clear focus.
The issue is whether school employees should receive a two-month “holiday” from paying their health insurance premiums. According to its advocates, “they have earned it,” without explanation of how a gift of $1.5 million has been earned.
Colvin makes the point that since the school employees only pay 20% of the cost — taxpayers subsidize 80% equaling $25.6 million — they have no claim to a larger share. The “big picture” ignored is the disparity and inequity between the school system and the private sector.
How many non-government employees pay as little as 20% of their health insurance costs? County employees pay 40%.
Perhaps one or more of the county commissioners will explain why a superintendent of schools paid $225,000 deserves a holiday gift at taxpayers’ expense. For that matter, consider the following average annual salaries: administration $92,540; mid-level administration $82,296; instructional $68,889. Contrast these average salaries with the half of the county’s taxpayers who earn less than $50,000 a year. Who is more deserving of a cost-saving holiday?
Noting the mediocre results of students’ academic competence, arguably, school employees have earned a holiday bonus for operating a day care system masquerading as education. For too many students, a high school diploma is a certificate of attendance, not academic achievement. Education is the one profession in which there is no penalty for failure. As for their nonsensical health insurance payment holidays, I say, “bah, humbug.”