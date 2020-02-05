We used to be a country where anti-Semitism wasn’t done in public. No one defaced temples. No one talked that way in public. No one said anything vaguely like it, so no one had to call out someone for being that. We knew about the Holocaust. Gen. Dwight David Eisenhower ordered our troops to walk through the concentration camps to see the horror for themselves. We did more than believe in religious liberty; we respected the religions of others.
We used to be a country where racism wasn’t done in public. We got past that thing about telling a little black girl she couldn’t come to her neighborhood elementary school. We stopped marching with sheets on. It was hard and it was a struggle, but we did it. We had to pass laws to achieve equality, but we did it. Not just black folks, but Asians and native Americans. We did more than believe in racial equality; we respected other races.
But sexism hasn’t changed. Not really. We are just starting to come to grips with that.
We don’t generally as a country accept others insulting women. We speak against it, like we used to speak against anti-Semitism and racism. But, people are sexist in public. Some publicly denigrate what women say. Or behave. So, others have to tell them to stop. We are years away from ending that.
But, the bad times seem to be returning. Men get out of their car in Garden City, N.J., and they kill Jews, for no other reason than they are Jews. People march in Charlottesville, Va., for no other reason than “racial purity” and chant “blood and soil” — which is straight out of Nazi Germany, where the state tried to instill one way of thinking.
We used to be a country where these things stopped happening. We are a country that used to do wrong things but we were a country that was mostly ashamed of those things. I think we still are that country, but the price of liberty is eternal vigilance. If we don’t require morality in our leaders, how can we require it in our daily lives?