Let’s just take for granted that all of Lynn Goldfarb’s claims are true about renewable energy in her Feb. 12 letter to the editor about the solution to climate change, headlined “Solution to climate crisis is actually economic.”
Among these claims are that by 2030 clean energy will be essentially free (I guess those wind farms and solar panels will be self-replicating).
Another is that electric cars are cheaper than their gas-powered counterparts.
But for the sake of argument, let’s assume all of Ms. Goldfarb’s claims are true. That would tell me there is no longer any role for the U.S. government to meddle in, or solve, the “climate crisis.”
It appears the system has worked the way it intended. Technology and the market have overcome the problem.
I thank Ms. Goldfarb for pointing out that the problem of the “global climate crisis” has been solved, and now our government can move on to more pressing matters. But somehow, I believe Ms. Goldfarb would disagree with me, belying her own “facts.”