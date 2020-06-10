The June 3 editorial “Come show what St. Mary’s County is made of” presents some opinions in need of further examination and discussion.
The statement “as we have seen over and over, it’s especially important for black families to have ‘the talk’ with their children about how to behave around police officers” is perhaps a plausible explanation for why as adults “so many African Americans — men in particular — feel automatically and unjustly branded as suspects.” The inherent fear of the police can be fostered in a child’s mind, as are other learned prejudices. A misguided result of “the talk” is imparting an all-inclusive negative perception of the police. For example, is there a reason for children to be made wary of the school resource officer?
I would argue that “the talk” should provide young people of all ethnicities with an understanding of the procedural nature of police encounters in order to reduce the imbalance of knowledge, and associated fear, anxiety and intimidation. The lesson to be learned is to comply with the police officer’s instructions, respectfully answer questions without admitting, denying or consenting to anything, and otherwise remain silent. Do not provide a procedural cause for an arrest and search by physically resisting.
The opinion that “white people walk out of their homes every day surrounded by a force field of protection that minorities can’t match: their lighter skin color” is a pretense, which assumes without reliability that the entirety of the criminal justice system — the police, prosecutors, courts, and corrections agencies — is institutionally prejudiced against non-whites. This opinion is associated with the concept of so-called “white privilege,” a stereotype used to induce collective “white guilt” for the inequality of outcomes, and instill passivity to politically correct identity politics.
Justice is fundamentally treating people fairly and impartially in the processes of the criminal justice system. Fairness does not include typecasting all police officers through guilt by association with those at fault for excessive use of force and other abuses of authority.