If you are a current or retired federal employee, do you agree with the discussion on postal reform? Are you aware of the threats to your earned pay and benefits? Do you like what you hear about what could happen to the Office of Personnel Management? Are you aware that there is an organization that represents the interest of 5 million past, current and future federal and postal annuitants, spouses and survivors?
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association was founded in 1921 with the mission of protecting the earned rights and benefits of America’s active and retired federal workers. One of the largest federal employee/retiree organizations, NARFE represents all federal workers and retirees.
Of particular interest is NARFE’s Federal Benefits Institute and its specialists whose expertise help members take charge of their federal benefits (pre- and post-retirement). The organization consists of scientists, engineers, diplomats, special agents, and many more, who you can read about in our website’s Flipbook, “Profiles in Civil Service.” Please join us for our training day on Thursday, Oct. 31. NARFE has numerous chapters throughout Maryland, with a chapter near you. To assist you with your search or questions, please contact NARFE Maryland’s public relations section at hollandnmd@aol.com or 301-848-3476. To learn more about NARFE Maryland, please visit us at mdnarfe.org/.
Edward Holland, Pomfret
The writer is public relations officer for NARFE Maryland.