Over and over again the do-nothing Congress holds our federal employees hostage in their annual budget showdown. Whether it is the Democrats or the Republicans, both have held our federal employees hostage.
This time around, it is the Democrats’ turn since the most recent continuing resolution included language that stipulated that any defense funding could not be transferred to the border wall.
Of course, any CR with language such as this is certain to be vetoed by the president. It seems that each year, the furloughs are longer and longer.
I predict if not furloughed on Nov. 21 due to a short-term CR, federal employees are likely to be furloughed sooner or later.
Congress doesn’t seem to care about federal employees. For example, during the first week of November, instead of working on the CR or an actual budget, they were once again home on vacation. Why Congress is on recess when so much still has to be done is a significant question without a reasonable answer.
Therefore, if you are a federal employee, treat Congress like a natural disaster. For example, we are told by the Federal Emergency Management Agency to stock up on food, water and medicine and to have some cash on hand to last you for a few weeks in case a disaster hits.
All of this time, I thought they were referring to a hurricane. Their advice turns out to be good advice about our do-nothing Congress.
In this case, I highly recommend our federal employees to stock up with enough to get you by for no less than two months. If you don’t, you will probably come up short.
If Congress resolves its issues and works together instead of staying in each of their corners pouting at one another, and actually do what we pay them to do, the furlough may be avoided.
I have no idea why the Democrats don’t want to fund a border wall, and I don’t care. But, our federal employees are the hostages. I suppose the Democrats believe they can get foreign nationals to vote in our election. I thought it was illegal. Isn’t that the very election tampering the Democrats were complaining the Republicans were doing? In football, the best defense is a strong offense. If you stay on offense all the time, you never have to use your defense. So far it seems to be working. Time will tell.
Most federal employees are tired of the games the politicians play while they point fingers at each other. I used to talk to kids in our public schools during their career days. Some do consider the federal government for their career.
These kids are far from dumb. They see as well as I do that Congress routinely plays with federal employees with no regard to the employees or their families.
How many of these kids do you think will become federal employees as they go from high school and then graduate from college? Fewer and fewer is the answer. Who does this hurt? It hurts our nation that we don’t have the best and brightest future civil service employees to work for our Department of Defense and other agencies Congress is holding hostage. It hurts our nation with lost productivity.
Who holds Congress accountable? The voter is supposed to. Yet, we seem to vote the same people in year after year. I will probably never understand that.