To our state senators and delegates:
I’m writing to tell you this onslaught of our Second Amendment rights in this state is entirely absurd, inflammatory, ill conceived and insufferable. We don’t need gun control legislation. The stuff we have either isn’t enforced, or isn’t effective, or isn’t constitutional, or all three. Citizens in your districts, to include law enforcement, are not likely to comply with or abet further infringement of our rights. People aren’t buying firearms in record numbers every month just to give them away to confiscation when Maryland passes a new unconstitutional law.
In spite of the tragic murders and mass murders across our nation, inanimate firearms are not the pandemic the media and gun-control demagogues would have you believe. It has been criminal to kill someone since before governments ever organized to codify laws against murder and manslaughter. Yet now that is done, we still have criminals who kill, and always will. But, while banning murder does not infringe my rights, banning firearms and my possession of them does. The latter makes no further criminal of, nor deterrent to, any murderer and renders the murdered no less dead, but is a far-reaching violation of unalienable rights of all citizens, gun owners, property owners and future victims of violent crime.
House Bill 910 and Senate Bill 958, the so-called “untraceable firearms bills,” represent one such absurd proposal. By what authority do certain members of the General Assembly deign to ascribe a just power to control what I make, in the privacy of my home, which neither harms anyone nor denies any their rights, and is simply an exercise of my own right to bear arms? Does Attorney General Brian Frosh (D) think he, as a citizen, has the right to kick in my door to confiscate a peaceful firearm? I don’t think any citizen has the right to do that to me. Therefore, by extension, the state couldn’t possibly derive such grievous authority based on even a unanimous vote. That is, if we still enjoy rule of law, and are not now suffering under rule by fiat. Do each of you think legislation like this jeopardizes rule of law in Maryland? Is the U.S. Constitution still the law of the land?
I showed up there in Annapolis multiple times in 2013, in good faith, thinking thousands of intelligent, articulate, peaceful and law-abiding citizens couldn’t be ignored. We were. Long lines of Maryland citizens queued to deliver verbal and written testimony in opposition. After everyone went home, the tyranny of the majority stretched its arms and passed the new law with self-righteous glee, and an utter disregard for what clearly was almost universal rejection by voters willing to show up to support their position.
I’m not coming up to Annapolis this time. You guys need to figure out how to lay down on the tracks in front of this train. If you get run over as martyrs defending our constitutional rights, you’ve lived up to your oaths. I’m a single-issue voter, on gun rights. I don’t care how you might get blackballed up there to the point you can’t get funding for county transportation. I don’t care.
Annapolis simply can’t continue attempting to criminalize law-abiding, tax-paying, business-owning, family-raising, prosperity-pursuing gun owners year after year and not expect to be expediently altered or abolished by voters as they throw off the chains of usurpation.
Legislators, thanks for your service.