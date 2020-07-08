Flags have many meanings. Some indicate a start or a win of an event. Others, if held in certain ways, display messages, but many are particularly special.
A national banner is more than multi-colored cloth flown on a pole; its meaning is recognized globally as the symbol of a certain country whose people are bonded to a covenant with a government at a known land location.
National banners have been used for centuries to designate specific sovereignties and properties. America’s national banner, flag for short, designates the sovereignty and property of the United States of America, but it means a great deal more to me.
When I was a child in school, the first thing I learned and then did every day was pledge allegiance to, at first, a 48-starred flag with eight rows of six stars each. And I think history said that those who signed the Declaration of Independence also pledged allegiance to an earlier version 13-starred flag with the stars arranged in a circle showing the unity of those 13 sovereign colonial states representing the new nation, the United States.
I graduated from high school and took the oath of allegiance to serve in the U.S. Navy, where I learned to salute the 50-starred flag that has six rows of five stars offset by four rows of five stars. My service also taught me to respect all others protected by that flag because I swore to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I would bear true faith and allegiance to the same. So help me God.
And I found that many others had taken that oath and sacrificed much to uphold it. The American flag represents their honor and sacrifice. I have never rescinded my oath.
Each star on our American flag stands equally for a sovereign state in union with the other 49 states that make up the sovereign nation of the United States of America, 50 states in all. Therefore, the banner equally representing all the states, which each have their own banner representing their sovereignty as a state, is the 50-starred flag flown today as the American national banner. And there is no age limit; I still recite “I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” The pledge should be rendered by standing at attention facing the flag with the right hand over the heart.