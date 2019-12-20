On Dec. 10, three of our Republican county commissioners, Todd Morgan, Randy Guy and Mike Hewitt, voted down a pay raise for St. Mary’s County sheriff’s deputies. Their reason for doing so was that they did not have enough information to help them make the decision.
This was most recently brought up back in September of this year. Despite all the hard work of the personnel who prepared the necessary data to show the commissioners, they claimed it wasn’t enough. They also claimed that there was not enough money to go around and someone else — namely educators — would lose out. Here are some facts to consider:
• Fact: Our sheriff’s deputies do the same work as their colleagues in Charles and Calvert counties for less pay, and they are all trained at the same Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy.
• Fact: The majority of our deputies live here in this county because of the county itself. It’s a good place to live and raise a family. They shop where we shop, dine where we dine, and they know us as fellow residents.
• Fact: They continuously attend various training classes in order to best serve the citizens of this county. Part of the training instills a level of professionalism that they use every time they come in contact with citizens, no matter what level of difficulty or horror they may have witnessed at the previous call. They see us at our worst on the worst day of our lives and remain professional.
• Fact: They run toward the danger and not away from it. They have families who love and need them to come home safely every day.
• Fact: They work long hours and on weekends and holidays. Even in the worst weather, they come when we call for help.
• Fact: They welcome the opportunity to share their training when possible. The citizens academy, community events and visits to schools are just three examples.
• Fact: In this county, we don’t worry about our deputies abusing their power and mistreating anyone. That’s the quality of the character. It’s about the history and tradition of the office in St. Mary’s County.
• Fact: They take a lot of disrespect from people who mistrust because of what they see on television. They get flipped off, cursed, kicked, spit at and much more that should not have to be tolerated.
• Fact: These days they are mental health counselors, dealing with the many issues of residents and the homeless.
• Fact: I am not an employee of the sheriff’s office or a family member of one. I am a citizen who has attended the citizens academy, and I work with officers on issues in my neighborhood and community. I have also participated in the ride-along program, which has given me a unique point of view.
The sheriff’s deputies in St. Mary’s absolutely deserve to make the same amount in salary as others who do the very same work just across the county lines. We are a wealthy county with a very low unemployment rate and huge amounts of cash going into our economy daily with the federal employees who come into the county and spend their money. There is no reason why we can’t afford to pay these officers fairly.
Please contact our county commissioners and encourage them to do what is right and adjust the salaries of sheriff’s deputies so they can continue to care for their families in a way that will also allow them to build their careers here in our beautiful county.