“How dare you?” asked Greta Thunberg of world leaders last month at the United Nations Climate Action Summit. How dare any of us carry on like business-as-usual while children around us are striking for their future?
Thunberg’s subsequent worldwide strike saw millions of people from cities around the world walk the streets advocating for a reduction in carbon emissions and a switch to renewable energy.
Thunberg walks the walk, talks the talk and “sails the sail.” She traveled to New York via an emissions-free solar-powered yacht. She has also gone vegan and encouraged her parents to join her, stating they were “stealing our future” by supporting the environmentally devastating practices of animal agriculture.
And, she’s right. Raising and killing animals for food is responsible for more greenhouse gases than is transportation worldwide.
University of Oxford research has found that if all of us went vegan, we would reduce greenhouse-gas emissions by two-thirds and avoid climate-related damages of $1.5 trillion.
As Thunberg has stated, “Once we start to act, hope is everywhere.”
We can act to stave off environmental destruction and create a hopeful future for our planet (as well as countless animals) by going vegan today. Visit www.PETA.org for a free vegan starter kit.