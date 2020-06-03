I recently read a letter to the editor in The Enterprise by Len Zuza of Solomons. He discussed the economic plight of local newspapers, proposing government financial assistance to ease the burden. This was to maintain the viability of a free local press.
The proposed solution is the absolute last thing you would want to do to maintain a free and vibrant local news establishment. Government financial support would be the end of a free and objective press for these organizations.
Newspapers might say, “we know better, we will maintain our objectivity no matter what.” That is a platitude. As honorable as (some of) our press is, they are also human. And they have owners and boards who also look after the financial interest of the publishing company. And like us they are humans, too, which means they respond to incentives and disincentives. Getting more money is an incentive. Getting cut off is a disincentive.
Let’s say Politician A spearheaded legislation providing supporting funding to Media Outlet B. How likely would Media Outlet B be to publish a negative report regarding Politician A, even if it were warranted? They may still do so, but I would argue they would be less likely to do so.
Taking government money always comes with strings attached. Sometimes these strings are intangible, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t real.
For the sake of a free press, the government should not fund local newspapers. For the sake of a free press, if they do, the newspapers should decline.