Resolutions to protect Second Amendment rights are not needed in Maryland.
Declaring St. Mary’s County a sanctuary was not necessary. The Constitution of the United States already protects those rights for all citizens, and I hope that any bill passed by the Maryland legislature has been carefully reviewed for constitutionality.
This is yet another attempt to circumvent sensible gun control laws. And one would think that after a school shooting in our county which left two children dead and one wounded, the sheriff and state’s attorney would be advocating for resolutions that protect children from getting easy access to guns. I pray that fearful citizens who promote carrying guns on school campuses don’t continue to have their points of view embraced by law enforcement and county leaders. I am perplexed about the driving force behind this fear.
After the impact of COVID-19 on our county, state and country, I think we all have bigger fish to fry. If you must approve this resolution to affirm gun rights, please take a look at human rights and perhaps consider writing a resolution to be sure we are ever ready to take care of all of our citizens who need ongoing help and support whether we are in or out of a pandemic.
So far, we are blessed this virus has not ravaged our county and state like it has done in other areas. Certainly the impact of COVID-19 and other issues of racial and economic disparities are front and center now. I’m sure all citizens appreciate the $3 million to support public health needs. As we work through this crisis here’s food for thought.
Please consider a resolution to ensure the human rights of all citizens of St. Mary’s County. African American citizens here in the county who contracted COVID-19 mirror the disparities we have seen across the country. Why? How can we fix it? I would hope that a resolution to protect the rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness would take precedence. Guns don’t protect us from pandemics. People do. Engage the services of the county attorney and staff to work with nonprofits, agencies and the community to develop a human rights resolution and policies to ensure the following:
Shelter the homeless. Putting up makeshift tents during a pandemic is not sufficient. Provide the adequate shelter and mental health support needed. Project WARM is good, but it’s only a bandage on the wound.
Pay educators and support staff what’s needed. Too often maintenance of effort and more are not enough. Ask parents about “effort” during this pandemic. Year after year educators have to “sing for their supper.” Install broadband services throughout the county. It’s sorely needed for education and communication.
Find out why the detention center is full of young African American men and women, when they only make up 14% of the population. Determine root causes such as racial discrimination, poverty and agency coordination.
Advocate for universal health care, Obamacare, Medicare for All, whatever it’s called. Health care is a right. Now more than ever, citizens need to be assured if they lose their jobs, they can get medical care for themselves and their families.
Consider the citizens in Lexington Park who are underserved due to years of systemic racism and classism. Don’t put the community center/YMCA on the back burner. It could have been a useful organization in providing resources during this pandemic. And advocate for inclusiveness and establish a voting location in Lexington Park where the majority of the voters live and or work.