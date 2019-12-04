There was an outstanding effort for our veterans week celebration. Our volunteers from Patuxent Habitat for Humanity, Christmas in April Calvert County, Dominion Cove Point, Exelon Generation, Exelon Militaries Actively Connected and Cave to Castle Remodeling completed a total of six veteran-related projects in a safe and efficient manner.
For this year we have assisted a total of 15 veterans and their families, with a few more still scheduled to be completed. All of this was accomplished with great expertise, professionalism and teamwork by these great organizations.
We began our week to honor veterans with the Phillips home in Owings, where we replaced kitchen floors, some decking on the ramp and grab bars in the bathroom to assist with safely getting in and out the shower. We then moved on to assist a nonprofit agency in Owings. There, we installed panels on the exterior of The Help Association building and painted the interior walls to give them a fresh new look.
The Tyler family in Chesapeake Beach was the next on the list to get some repairs done. Repairs included removal of roofing shingles, replacement of damaged plywood and installation of new shingles. We also replaced damaged drywall, caulked and painted exterior doors, and pressure washed the home. We then traveled to St. Leonard for Mr. Gregory where we replaced the kitchen faucet, lights and some outlets, reinsulated his crawl space and repaired driveway. The next stop was Lusby. The Wilson family asked for some help installing items they purchased, but could not install on their own. These items included smoke detectors, bathroom faucet and light. We also adjusted and caulked the door and checked for leaks in the basement.
While our teams were busy in Calvert we were also getting things done in St. Mary’s County as well! We were informed by Boothe’s HVAC that a veteran was in need of an oil furnace replacement since he had no heat at his home. We partnered with Boothe’s HVAC to replace Mr. Art Schneider’s furnace on Nov. 8 since he was financially unable to afford the entire cost himself. We were rewarded from Mr. Schneider with a heartfelt thank you letter.
We appreciate all veterans and the sacrifices they and their families have made for us. We are honored to be able to help them now because everyone deserves a decent place to live.
All of these repairs have been possible through grants from The Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Foundation and the Help Association. We would also like to thank the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #26 for their support throughout the year also.