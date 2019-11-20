America has come a long way toward steadily expanding the world’s greatest system of government into an unimaginable wealth-building machine where everyone in the country, if they’ll just work hard and use their ingenuity, can benefit far more than anywhere else on the entire planet.
Getting to this point as a country took the combined wisdom and leadership of some extremely great leaders, from George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abe Lincoln, all the way up to our current superb leader, the highly successful billionaire businessman, and now U.S. president, Donald Trump. Before becoming President, Trump was already well known as one of the world’s top businessmen and certainly as one of the very best negotiators worldwide. Our booming economy, when he took charge and then forced China to stop its $5 billion cheating methods each year, proves Trump’s worth to the American people. Now, we’re respected.
Politicians these days in attempting to draw attention away from their inability to pass helpful legislation and serve the American people. Trump was by far the best candidate, and that’s why he won the election.
If Americans, Democrats and Republicans, decided to elect a unique and proven leader like billionaire Donald Trump, but then decided to belittle him and also use the media or Democratic leadership and politicians to do that, as actually happened, then the ones doing the disrespecting are painting themselves into a disgraceful corner as being either totally ignorant of President Trump’s amazing capabilities,
Like many Americans, I once had great respect for the Democratic Party, just like I did for the Republican Party. That was at a time when both parties would try and fulfill their promises and show respect for both the laws and elected leaders. But in the last five or six years, I’ve seen substantial cheating and signs of disrespect of our president, specifically by the Democratic Party’s leadership, even when this president was doing exceptionally well for the people of America, including helping most Democrats far more than their own party leaders helped them. I think this change favoring disrespect toward America by Democratic leaders has to do with who controls most of America’s news media and thus controls their minds. The issue now is, “Do Democratic leaders still retain their former honesty and fairness?” The answer is “no.”
I did some research and also discovered that a billionaire named George Soros was helping to fund Democratic politicians and also was helping fund left-wing news media within the United States, now known for their dishonesty in reporting. Now, as though their first name is “wastefulness” or “cheating,” it’s the Democratic leadership again, who are living up to their newly earned names, demanding “impeachment,” and this time, too, with zero evidence. I’ll be voting for Republicans from now on. I hope you will, too.
If someone, especially a leader, makes the same mistake more than once, they are generally seen by others as being either stupid, very gullible or a deliberate cheater. Before “impeachment” attempts by the Democratic Party, it was the lengthy Robert Mueller investigation they claimed proved President Trump was corrupt. But after two years of investigating, Mueller found zero wrongdoing by the president.
The fact is, President Trump managed to massively improve the country despite Democrats’ opposition. He brought us Americans the best economy, job numbers, pay and stock market values ever. We’re now at a peak, with salaries $5,000 higher per person than before Trump took over three years ago. But he could have done so much more for America’s people if the Democratic leadership hadn’t harassed him every single day and night.