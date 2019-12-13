In this busy season, we often do not have time to reflect on the value of those who serve us quietly, professionally and without fanfare. I would like to share my gratitude that Del. Brian Crosby (D-St. Mary’s) is a model of public service for us all.
From the beginning of his campaign, and especially in the myriad ways he is conducting himself in office, Del. Crosby has been as close to a model politician as I have seen in a long time. He is someone who listens and pays attention, someone who seeks out others’ opinions and stretches out his hand in many directions to be of service to his district, the county, the state of Maryland.
He is a consensus builder who aims to serve the common good by truly engaging multiple communities and interests asking “is this the right thing?” far more than “can I gain political points for doing this?”
I think we are blessed to have Brian in our community and in Annapolis — and as the 2020 election approaches, I want to encourage my fellow countians to consider ways that each of us can step up and encourage our friends and those running for office to be the kind of thoughtful, compassionate, patriotic and fair-minded citizens that Brian Crosby is proving himself to be every single day.