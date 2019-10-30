Chester Seaborn’s Oct. 18 letter is a smorgasbord of familiar conservative canards, two of which merit a response.
The most easily dealt with is the assertion that the Democrats have been “obstructing and investigating” rather than getting “something accomplished for the American people.”
Actually, the House has passed bills addressing some of his listed concerns, only to have them obstructed by the Republican-controlled Senate.
And there would be a lot fewer investigations if the Trump administration didn’t create so many situations inviting them.
But it’s his beliefs about climate change that raise the most serious concern because that’s all they are — beliefs. Belief is conviction that something is true. When the object of belief is demonstrable and replicable (shorthand for the scientific method) it becomes fact, and that’s where Mr. Seaborn and his fellow deniers fail. They adopt the attitude of the president that if something is repeated often enough, no matter how patently false it may be, it magically becomes the truth.
They hurl their belief against demonstrable, replicable conclusions that the planet is warming because of human actions, what those actions are, the consequences of those actions and what should be done to reduce those consequences (we having long since passed the point of avoiding them).
Unfortunately for Mr. Seaborn’s arguments, such as they are, science doesn’t care what he believes.
The closest analogy is the anti-vaccination movement where, because of their beliefs and against overwhelming scientific consensus, parents refuse to have their children inoculated against communicable diseases, thereby increasing the risk of disease in the population at large.
By continuing to insist there is no problem, climate change deniers are impeding the steps necessary to deal with a situation that is not going to get better on its own.
But if we decide not to act, it won’t be the first time humankind screwed up a good thing — check out the third chapter of Genesis, the story of Adam and Eve the Garden of Eden.