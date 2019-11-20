Well, the Trump haters have discovered another flawed method of denigrating President Trump. Jeanette Flaim in her Nov. 13 letter to the editor claims that a questionable newspaper article listing alleged lawsuits and overtime claims against companies owned or somehow associated with President Trump are reasons that you really can’t trust the president.
I don’t remember candidate Trump making any promises about his business dealings except that he would not be running them while in office. This promise has been kept as far as I know and has cost President Trump over a billion dollars in company losses as a result.
He has also contributed his presidential salary to charity since taking office. What an untrustworthy man. He really could have enriched himself as a large group of politicians seem to do, but President Trump has been busy making herculean efforts to keep the promises he did make in the face of a criminal attempt to overthrow him by treasonous Democrats who refuse to accept that a non-politician can run the country.
People who are willing to take off the blinders shielding their brains from the facts need to look no further than the wall being built in spite of Democrat opposition, the unemployment rate, the tax cuts, the regulatory burdens reduced, the creation of over three million jobs, the stock market at an all-time high, America-first trade deals that remained stalled in a Democratic Congress, our embassy moved to Jerusalem, energy independence, rebuilt military, soldiers coming home from Mideast entanglements, judicial appointments — need I go on? — to realize that for once an elected president is actually keeping his campaign promises.
I am aware the not all voters think these accomplishments were the right thing to do. Some think a strong America is a threat to the world, that our military is too big, that our economy is unfair, that we should rob our citizens with unfair trade deals, that we should stop using fossil fuels (an environmentalist pipe dream), that we should have no borders.
Well, I have news for you. President Trump was elected to end this nonsense.