I am writing in response to the article that was published in The Enterprise on Feb. 5 about the Head Start program in St. Mary’s County public schools. I worked in the Head Start program as an education and disabilities specialist for four years before I retired in 2018, and I am saddened to see an entire program get disparaged by the experience of one person.
My experience with the program has been very positive. The staff is exceptional, hard working and devoted to doing the very best for the children they work with. It is truly a quality program where children are happy, safe, well cared for and learn the skills that they need to be successful. The teachers do an excellent job ensuring that the children in their classrooms are provided with lessons that are engaging and developmentally appropriate. The instructional resource teachers and the classroom teachers meet on a monthly basis to develop lessons that meet the needs of the students. These teachers truly love the children in their classrooms and do a wonderful job in teaching language skills, social emotional skills, as well as pre-reading, writing and math skills.
The teachers are trained in “conscious discipline,” which helps them to develop relationships with the children in their classrooms and deal with the daily challenges that may arise. If further training is desired, they may opt to request more training. In addition, they have access to a social emotional lead teacher who has a degree in counseling and two IRTs who are dual certified in both general education and special education. These support people provide classroom coaching and modeling, work with students, and will intervene whenever necessary. If additional support is needed each teacher may call upon Head Start administration or the school administration, depending on who is available. Children who have extreme trauma in their lives may be referred outside the school system in order to meet their needs.
A person in the article said children in the Head Start program were not allowed to go to the nurse. In the four years that I was with the program, I never once saw a child that was denied access to the nurse. If a child was sick or had a legitimate injury the school nurse would see the children in the program, notify parents, and Head Start administration when necessary, just as with any other child in the St. Mary’s school system.
In addition to teaching children, Head Start is dedicated to training adults and helping them to develop the skills that will move them forward. Many of the teachers who come into the program are new or just beginning their careers. These teachers have the opportunity learn valuable skills and then move into jobs at other grade levels within the school system. Some of the paras in the program have used their time with Head Start to work with children while they pursue their degrees and move on to become teachers, counselors or school secretaries.
During the time I was with Head Start, it was such an honor for me to work with such an amazing and dedicated staff. I saw many children learn, grow and develop the skills they need to be successful for kindergarten. I would not hesitate to put a child or grandchild of mine into Head Start. I know it is a wonderful place for children.