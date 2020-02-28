I was taken aback to see the Feb. 5 article about problems in the county’s Head Start program.
I’ve had two children go through the program and I’ve been involved in its policy council three years, as treasurer and chair of the board. My experience has been nothing but positive. The activities were always age appropriate, more so than any other preschool program I’ve seen, and parents were frequently welcomed into the classroom for parent activity days.
My first child needed extra help with social-emotional skills and his teachers in Head Start went above and beyond to ensure he had the skills needed to succeed. They also provided excellent parent training sessions on Conscious Discipline, and we continue to use the techniques they taught us at home. I credit his time in Head Start to how well he is doing in school today.
My second child is a little more accident prone than others, and was always taken to the nurse without delay whenever he got a bump or bruise. Added to that, my children have special dietary needs, and the nurse and classroom teachers were in constant contact with me to ensure their health and safety. As an involved parent, I saw firsthand how hard the teachers and staff at Head Start work to provide a superior classroom experience for children and their families.
I am disappointed that a terminated employee is working so hard to malign this exceptional program.