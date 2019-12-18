I was unsettled by reading the article in the Dec. 13 edition of The Enterprise describing how the St. Mary’s County Health Department is requesting payment for information which should be made public.
Information surrounding the health and safety of food served to the public should be free, and easily accessible for anyone who seeks it. Dr. Brewster, St. Mary’s health officer, notes that the technology is not currently in place to make this a reality. However, with various means through which this information could be dispersed, is this an acceptable excuse? It may sound crude, but even posting a report as a PDF on social media would make it instantly more accessible than it is now.
Businesses serving or selling food are held to a certain standard, and it is up to the health department to enforce that standard. While I can sympathize with Dr. Brewster’s claims that the department is understaffed and lacking a budget to complete this process, there are solutions to that as well. If taxpayers are paying for the inspections to happen, we should not be forced to pay again to obtain the information yielded from those inspections. Given that health department inspectors use electronic tablets to create reports during their visits, I would imagine that at least the reports from the last five years could be easily uploaded and accessible via an online database.
One would expect any business that is severely ignoring rules and regulations and posing an imminent threat to the health of its customers be shut down immediately until these findings are corrected. We’ve seen as much in the news recently with a number of restaurants. However, as a member of the consuming public, I would much rather be able to independently decide if I want to patronize a business that has been found lacking in the past.
Our county, and its government, have been seeking to modernize in various capacities over the past decades. It is now time to extend the expectation that the St. Mary’s County Health Department keep up with the times, and be able to do so, for the health and safety of our communities.