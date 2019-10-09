On behalf of the five Lions Clubs in St. Mary’s County, representing Hollywood, Leonardtown, Lexington Park, Mechanicsville and Ridge, I want to thank the many visitors to the 2019 St. Mary’s County Fair, who stopped by our District 22-C Vision and Hearing Mobile Health Unit during their visit to the fairg rounds.
We especially want to acknowledge all those who allowed our volunteer Lions to provide them vision and/or hearing screenings.
Over the four days of the fair, our District 22-C Vision and Hearing Mobile Health Unit, which contains two vision and two hearing screening facilities, screened 93 individuals. Of those who received vision screening, 40% were referred for follow-up.
Of those who received hearing screening, 48% were referred for follow-up. Generous donors also contributed 18 pairs of eyeglasses for recycling and others contributed 116 dollars in cash for use by our club’s Charity Foundation.
We serve.