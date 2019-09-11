Summer is the busiest time for us at St. Mary’s Caring Soup Kitchen in Lexington Park. This year was no exception.
In addition to being a full-time kitchen serving free meals, we offer two additional programs targeting children at risk of not having enough to eat when the free school breakfasts and lunches end. These initiatives, Summer Shine Dinners and Feed the Families, begin the first week of summer break and run through the end of August. Summer Shine Dinners are open to all, while Feed the Families helps the poorest families at the three highest-poverty Title 1 schools, by providing 30 of their families with weekly groceries. School officials identify the families, who are anonymous to us. The food is packed by our volunteers at the schools where families pick up the food.
As a community nonprofit organization with no major funding, we truly rely on the generosity of the citizens and businesses in our area. Not only do we need about 75 additional volunteers each summer to make these programs happen, we need financial assistance, as well as food contributions. In addition, there are still two additional Title 1 schools that we would like to include in the future.
I am once again overwhelmed by the support we have received this past summer. There are those who do not believe that hunger in St. Mary’s County is their “problem,” and then there are the heroes who step up to the plate with big hearts and open checkbooks.
While it is impossible to name each individual, I would like to acknowledge the following groups: Farming 4 Hunger, Smartronix, Avian, Abberly Crest Apartments, Weis Markets, Patuxent Presbyterian Church, Lexington Park United Methodist Church, SouthPoint Church, Mom’s Club North, Ladies Fleet Auxiliary, Indian Bridge Kennels, The Green Team of Holiday Inn Solomons, End Hunger in Calvert and the Maryland Food Bank.
I am humbled by your generosity. Thank you.