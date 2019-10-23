Earlier this month, I drove to Huntingtown High School to attend a soccer game in which my great-grandson was playing for Great Mills High School’s JV team. I presented my St. Mary’s County Public Schools courtesy pass for admission, which I have been using for many years to attend SMAC games. It was rejected. I am very concerned that a lifetime pass is not honored in another Southern Maryland county for a sporting event. I think all Southern Maryland counties should cooperate with each other to honor such passes.