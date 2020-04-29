I am a nurse and have lived in St. Mary’s County for 26 years.
I love the people of St. Mary’s County. We moved here for my husband, Stephen Page, to teach at Chopticon High School. He was offered a position in Montgomery County, but we chose St. Mary’s for many reasons.
We remain happy in that decision. We raised three children here and they were educated by our public school system. They went on to obtain college degrees and a vocation having been well prepared.
Now I am a school nurse in my 16th year of employment with St. Mary’s public schools. As an employee, I feel supported and encouraged to work my hardest and best for the students and staff.
I appreciate working for the school system. I am grateful that the boards of education and county commissioners support nurses in our schools. Having a school nurse is beneficial for the health and economics of a community.
I appreciate the funding of equitable salaries for the police department and county employees. They have earned and deserve to be equitably paid for their service to our citizens.
I do, however, have a concern. I am concerned about the perception that the commissioners do not support public educators. I am baffled by the amount of time and energy that it takes to fund our budget. I do not understand.
I wish they could come to school and watch the staff use their skills to reach each child. It looks effortless and a little like magic. I wish they could eat lunch in the staff lounge and get to know these wonderful people. I wish I could smile at them and say “if wishes were horses, then beggars would ride.” Then I’d wink at them and nod, shaking my head a little as I made eye contact with each.
But I cannot. I cannot use my smile or humor, as those do not translate well into black and white. A budget is black and white and has sharp lines. I know funds are in question, especially with oil barrels in the negative. I know this is a trying time, a hard time, and I am asking for more of the money.
I do appreciate that the commissioners have funded above maintenance of effort. I am so grateful that the current funding allows for fulfillment of the contract.
I am thankful to live in St. Mary’s County where we can work together for a good life in a supportive community of kind people.
It is my hope that the commissioners will look between the lines of that stark budget. Look in there and see the people of St. Mary’s County. The little people who need us. The pre-teens who perplex us. The teenagers who amaze us. The adults who keep St. Mary’s a great place to live and raise children.
Everything written is my personal opinion and in no way conveys the opinion of any other entity.