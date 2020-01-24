I see that the St. Mary’s educational institution has put the full-court press on The Enterprise’s editorial page in support of more money for education. How shocking.
Of course, the least anybody in the educational institutions are asking for is that we fully implement the recommendations of the Kirwan Commission. Was anybody surprised to hear from the commission that the answer to the state’s educational woes is to spend a whole lot more money?
It sounds like Kirwan’s recommendations are going to be implemented, and regardless of what the state legislature says, guess who is going to pay for it? You and I are, in our taxes. So, since we are paying for a service, that in effect makes us customers. Many places have a “customer bill of rights.” Well, I propose a customer bill of rights for the money we pay for education.
A significant amount of the tax dollars we pay goes toward education. For the money we pay, we are getting results. I’m not saying if they are good or bad results, but they are results nonetheless.
So let’s snap a chalk line of student performance; this will be our baseline. This will give us a good reference point to establish if all the extra bucks we throw into education yields real, quantifiable results. We need to do this, because the school system is so adept at spinning any news into good news, that it will make your head spin. Our school system would try to convince you that a drop of 25 points in the SAT or a lower score on standardized tests is somehow a good sign of educational progress.
As customers, if we pay more for a product, we should know what we’re getting in return, and should expect something more, since we are paying more. School system: What are your quantifiable metrics to show that we have improved? Are you willing to stand by them? Tell us specifically what we are getting for our increased costs for education, not in nebulous terms, but in concrete performance increases. I ask for this, because the usual response after spending more and getting nothing is, “well, we didn’t spend enough more.”
Of course, if we find out that none of this works, the massive increases in education spending will still stand. That’s one of the maxims of government spending: Once you’ve started paying for something, it won’t stop.
You want me to pay more money for a product. I’m fine with that, if you deliver that product. What happens if you don’t? And would you ever admit it if you didn’t. Just asking for something in return for my investment, and a way to know I got it. That’s not asking too much.