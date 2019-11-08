A racist hate crime was recently committed on my family in a very quiet neighborhood in Leonardtown. That was shocking, but not as shocking as how this overwhelmed me personally.
Here is a brief history. I initially had a 2-by-3-foot wooden pride flag on my front door. I received wonderful and supportive comments from my community. Then one day it was gone.
I spoke with police, and the advice was to report it as racist hate crime. I chose not to, and bought another pride flag for my door. This time, I screwed it below my American flag already on the door to make it more difficult should someone want to take it again.
On Oct. 27, we came home around 6:30 p.m. and saw nothing unusual at our front door. Early morning the next day, I noticed what appeared to be a package of some sort at my front door. What I found was a 3-foot, nude male blowup doll lying on its stomach. I turned it over, and among its features, someone had drawn chest hair and a facial goatee. It also had a rubber band around its neck, which I took this to symbolize a noose or hanging. This time, I called the hate crimes unit.
I am a retired educator, Vietnam-era veteran, diversity trainer and an active community member. During my career and life, I have always advocated for all my students, friends, colleagues and family to be true to themselves, knowing that sometimes this self-actualization sometimes comes with tremendous consequences.
As a person of color, many of us are forced to always be aware of our surroundings and to observe the people around us. I also know I see my world, as we all do, through my own personal “bias” lens. That said, that does not give any individual or group the right to legislate, infringe, scare, invade, terrorize or try to intimidate me or my family that I vowed to love and protect.
So, to the individual who cowardly walked on my property early one morning when no one was looking to commit a racist hate crime, I will not be afraid. I will protect my family at all costs, and I will continue to believe all people are created equal — no matter race, color, religion/creed, gender, gender expression, age, national origin or ancestry, disability, marital status, sexual orientation or military status.
I believe all individual actions stem from two emotions: fear and love. This act of hate was committed because of fear. Fear of someone being different or believing differently. To my Facebook community and neighbors, many of you have offered your moral support to me and my family. Thank you.
You also asked what else you could do besides moral support. My simple answer is: Stand up, speak up, be visible and be counted. To be invisible and silent gives power to those who commit racist hate crimes.
The German theologian Martin Niemöller once wrote of the Nazis: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out — because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out — because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me — and there was no one left to speak for me.”