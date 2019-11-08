At the Oct. 8 St. Mary’s County commissioners’ public forum in Leonardtown, approximately half a dozen people spoke about the June 23 drag queen story hour at the Lexington Park library and its aftermath.
Every one of these speakers encouraged the board to return the funds it they had taken from the library as compensation for the sheriff’s office providing security for the event, at which a man was arrested.
Another half-dozen who were there to speak on other issues also spoke briefly in favor of returning the library funds. The speakers brought up bullying against LGBT youth, freedom of speech, the safety of LGBT residents in St. Mary’s and other issues.
They pointed out that the Maryland attorney general’s office has described the commissioners’ decision to take the money from the library as “constitutionally problematic” and that Commissioner Mike Hewitt’s motion to return the funds to the library was made at the advice of counsel.
While Mr. Hewitt’s motion to return the funds was supposedly tabled “until all five members could be present,” it has not been brought up since.
The other four members of the board don’t seem willing to listen to anyone on this issue — not their legal counsel, not their constituents, not the state’s attorney general, and not Mr. Hewitt (R).
PFLAG and American Atheists have already informed the county that they would seek a judicial remedy if the funds were not returned to the library.
It seems shortsighted for four people who supposedly belong to the party of fiscal responsibility to invite a lawsuit that is likely to cost the county far more than the original $2,400 that was pulled from the library budget.
The two other hot issues at October’s open forum were the need for a community center in the county and a proposal to increase police pay, bringing it in line with salaries in other parts of the state.
Neither of these is free.
Money spent defending a lawsuit isn’t going to be available to put toward higher police pay, a community center, or any other county goals.
It would be simpler and more cost effective for the commissioners to simply return the funds to the library.